Arkansas Razorbacks square off against the Lipscomb Bisons

Lipscomb Bisons (7-5) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (6-4) North Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas Razorbacks…

Lipscomb Bisons (7-5) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (6-4)

North Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas Razorbacks face the Lipscomb Bisons in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Razorbacks have a 6-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Arkansas is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bisons have a 7-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Lipscomb is fourth in the ASUN scoring 80.3 points per game and is shooting 47.9%.

Arkansas makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Lipscomb has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Lipscomb averages 80.3 points per game, 3.9 more than the 76.4 Arkansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalif Battle is shooting 41.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Razorbacks. Trevon Brazile is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Arkansas.

Derrin Boyd is averaging 17.3 points for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.