Arkansas Razorbacks and the Lipscomb Bisons play in North Little Rock, Arkansas

Lipscomb Bisons (7-5) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (6-4)

North Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -11; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas Razorbacks square off against the Lipscomb Bisons in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are 6-4 in non-conference play. Arkansas averages 81.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Bisons have a 7-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Lipscomb ranks third in the ASUN shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

Arkansas makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Lipscomb has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Lipscomb averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Arkansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalif Battle is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Razorbacks. Tramon Mark is averaging 16.0 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 54.2% for Arkansas.

Derrin Boyd is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bisons. A.J McGinnis is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.