Arkansas plays Abilene Christian, seeks 4th straight home win

Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6, 0-2 WAC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -14.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Razorbacks face Abilene Christian.

The Razorbacks have gone 5-1 at home. Arkansas scores 80.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-2 on the road. Abilene Christian is fourth in the WAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Kavion McClain averaging 3.7.

Arkansas’ average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tramon Mark is shooting 53.7% and averaging 16.1 points for the Razorbacks. Khalif Battle is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Ali Abdou Dibba is shooting 45.4% and averaging 13.8 points for the Wildcats. Airion Simmons is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

