Arkansas faces UNC Wilmington following Mark’s 25-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas faces the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Tramon Mark scored 25 points in Arkansas’ 83-73 win against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Razorbacks have gone 6-1 at home. Arkansas scores 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Seahawks have gone 5-1 away from home. UNC Wilmington averages 85.4 points while outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game.

Arkansas makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than UNC Wilmington has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). UNC Wilmington has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark is averaging 16.9 points for the Razorbacks. Khalif Battle is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Shykeim Phillips is averaging 14.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Seahawks. Trazarien White is averaging 18.9 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 56.0% over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

