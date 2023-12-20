Arkansas faces Abilene Christian, looks for 4th straight home win

Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6, 0-2 WAC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6, 0-2 WAC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts Abilene Christian trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Razorbacks have gone 5-1 at home. Arkansas has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats have gone 1-2 away from home. Abilene Christian is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

Arkansas’ average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian averages 76.0 points per game, 0.5 more than the 75.5 Arkansas allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tramon Mark is averaging 16.1 points for the Razorbacks. Khalif Battle is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Ali Abdou Dibba is shooting 45.4% and averaging 13.8 points for the Wildcats. Hunter Jack Madden is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

