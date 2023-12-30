Arizona State visits Tyson and Cal

Arizona State Sun Devils (7-5, 1-0 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (4-8, 0-1 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST…

Arizona State Sun Devils (7-5, 1-0 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (4-8, 0-1 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts the Arizona State Sun Devils after Jaylon Tyson scored 22 points in Cal’s 100-81 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Golden Bears are 4-3 on their home court. Cal is third in the Pac-12 with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Fardaws Aimaq averaging 3.7.

The Sun Devils are 1-0 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State ranks eighth in the Pac-12 with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Neal Jamiya averaging 5.2.

Cal is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% Arizona State allows to opponents. Arizona State’s 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Cal has allowed to its opponents (45.3%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cole averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Tyson is averaging 19.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Cal.

Frankie Collins is averaging 12.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.9 steals for the Sun Devils. Jose Perez is averaging 13.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 76.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Sun Devils: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

