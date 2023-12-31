Arizona State visits Tyson and Cal

Arizona State Sun Devils (7-5, 1-0 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (4-8, 0-1 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST…

Arizona State Sun Devils (7-5, 1-0 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (4-8, 0-1 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal plays the Arizona State Sun Devils after Jaylon Tyson scored 22 points in Cal’s 100-81 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Golden Bears are 4-3 in home games. Cal gives up 77.9 points and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Sun Devils are 1-0 in Pac-12 play. Arizona State is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cal averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Arizona State allows. Arizona State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Cal allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Golden Bears.

Frankie Collins is shooting 44.2% and averaging 12.4 points for the Sun Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 76.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Sun Devils: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.