Arizona State takes on San Diego after Perez’s 20-point performance

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) at San Diego Toreros (6-4) San Diego; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State…

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) at San Diego Toreros (6-4)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State takes on the San Diego Toreros after Jose Perez scored 20 points in Arizona State’s 76-74 victory over the SMU Mustangs.

The Toreros are 5-0 on their home court. San Diego is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Sun Devils play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Arizona State ranks fourth in the Pac-12 giving up 66.5 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

San Diego scores 72.1 points, 5.6 more per game than the 66.5 Arizona State allows. Arizona State averages 68.4 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 72.6 San Diego gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deuce Turner averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Wayne McKinney III is shooting 40.9% and averaging 13.1 points for San Diego.

Frankie Collins is averaging 13.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals for the Sun Devils. Perez is averaging 13.0 points for Arizona State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.