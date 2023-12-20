Arizona State Sun Devils face the Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern Wildcats (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (6-4) Phoenix; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Northwestern Wildcats (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (6-4)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona State Sun Devils square off against the Northwestern Wildcats in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Sun Devils have a 6-4 record in non-conference games. Arizona State is fifth in the Pac-12 in team defense, giving up 70.0 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Wildcats have a 7-2 record in non-conference play. Northwestern is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Boo Buie averaging 7.8.

Arizona State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.2 per game Northwestern allows. Northwestern has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Perez is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.0 points for the Sun Devils. Neal Jamiya is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Arizona State.

Buie is shooting 44.1% and averaging 18.1 points for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 13.7 points for Northwestern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.