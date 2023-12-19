Arizona State Sun Devils and the Northwestern Wildcats meet in Phoenix, Arizona

Northwestern Wildcats (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (6-4) Phoenix; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Northwestern Wildcats (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (6-4)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona State Sun Devils play the Northwestern Wildcats in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Sun Devils are 6-4 in non-conference play. Arizona State ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Neal Jamiya averaging 5.3.

The Wildcats have a 7-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Northwestern ranks fifth in the Big Ten shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Arizona State is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Northwestern allows to opponents. Northwestern has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Perez is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.0 points for the Sun Devils. Neal is averaging 11.3 points for Arizona State.

Boo Buie is averaging 18.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 13.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for Northwestern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.