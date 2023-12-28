Arizona State plays Stanford on 3-game road slide

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-5) at Stanford Cardinal (5-5) Stanford, California; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State travels…

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-5) at Stanford Cardinal (5-5)

Stanford, California; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State travels to Stanford looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Cardinal are 5-1 in home games. Stanford is seventh in the Pac-12 scoring 78.4 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The Sun Devils are 0-1 on the road. Arizona State is sixth in the Pac-12 giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

Stanford averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Arizona State allows. Arizona State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Stanford gives up.

The Cardinal and Sun Devils match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud is shooting 55.3% and averaging 14.6 points for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 13.0 points for Stanford.

Frankie Collins is averaging 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and three steals for the Sun Devils. Jose Perez is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.