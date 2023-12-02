Arizona State hosts Mogbo and San Francisco

San Francisco Dons (5-2) at Arizona State Sun Devils (4-2) Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco…

San Francisco Dons (5-2) at Arizona State Sun Devils (4-2)

Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Jonathan Mogbo scored 21 points in San Francisco’s 76-58 victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Sun Devils are 3-0 on their home court. Arizona State is ninth in the Pac-12 with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryant Selebangue averaging 2.2.

The Dons are 0-1 in road games. San Francisco is sixth in the WCC with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Mogbo averaging 9.0.

Arizona State averages 66.5 points, 6.2 more per game than the 60.3 San Francisco allows. San Francisco averages 14.4 more points per game (80.6) than Arizona State allows (66.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Perez is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Frankie Collins is averaging 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 40.0% for Arizona State.

Mogbo is averaging 15.7 points, nine rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Dons. Marcus Williams is averaging 14.9 points for San Francisco.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.