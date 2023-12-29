Arizona State faces Stanford on 3-game slide

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-5) at Stanford Cardinal (5-5) Stanford, California; Friday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -5.5;…

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-5) at Stanford Cardinal (5-5)

Stanford, California; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State looks to end its three-game skid with a victory against Stanford.

The Cardinal are 5-1 in home games. Stanford ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 36.2 points per game in the paint led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 9.6.

The Sun Devils have gone 0-1 away from home. Arizona State allows 69.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

Stanford averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 66.9 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 74.6 Stanford allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Jones averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Raynaud is shooting 55.3% and averaging 14.6 points for Stanford.

Frankie Collins is averaging 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and three steals for the Sun Devils.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

