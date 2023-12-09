Arizona State faces San Diego after Perez’s 20-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) at San Diego Toreros (6-4) San Diego; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State…

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) at San Diego Toreros (6-4)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits the San Diego Toreros after Jose Perez scored 20 points in Arizona State’s 76-74 victory against the SMU Mustangs.

The Toreros are 5-0 in home games. San Diego is 2-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sun Devils play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Arizona State is fourth in the Pac-12 allowing 66.5 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

San Diego averages 72.1 points, 5.6 more per game than the 66.5 Arizona State allows. Arizona State averages 68.4 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 72.6 San Diego allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deuce Turner is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Toreros. Wayne McKinney III is averaging 13.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 40.9% for San Diego.

Frankie Collins averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Perez is averaging 13 points for Arizona State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

