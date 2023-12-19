Archie scores 14, Tulsa takes down Mississippi Valley State 79-50

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tyshawn Archie scored 14 points as Tulsa beat Mississippi Valley State 79-50 on Tuesday night. Archie…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tyshawn Archie scored 14 points as Tulsa beat Mississippi Valley State 79-50 on Tuesday night.

Archie added four steals for the Golden Hurricane (7-3). Isaiah Barnes scored 13 points while going 5 of 6 from the field. Jarred Hall had 12 points and shot 5 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Arecko Gipson led the way for the Delta Devils (0-11) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Rayquan Brown added 17 points, six rebounds and two steals for Mississippi Valley State. Donovan Sanders also put up 10 points, four assists and two steals. The Delta Devils extended their losing streak to 11 straight.

Tulsa hosts New Mexico State and Mississippi Valley State travels to play Baylor both on Friday.

