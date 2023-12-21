Aranguren scores 22 to lead Iona over Colgate 85-65

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Jean Aranguren scored 22 points as Iona beat Colgate 85-65 on Thursday night. Aranguren added…

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Jean Aranguren scored 22 points as Iona beat Colgate 85-65 on Thursday night.

Aranguren added eight rebounds for the Gaels (5-7). Idan Tretout scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Wheza Panzo had 12 points and shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Braeden Smith led the way for the Raiders (6-6) with 14 points, five assists and two steals. Colgate also got 10 points from Sam Thomson. In addition, Ryan Moffatt finished with nine points.

