Appalachian State visits Queens following Ashby’s 21-point showing

Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2) at Queens Royals (6-5)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens takes on the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Chris Ashby scored 21 points in Queens’ 112-64 win against the Carolina University Bruins.

The Royals have gone 5-0 at home. Queens is 3-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mountaineers are 0-2 in road games. Appalachian State is fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 79.9 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

Queens makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than Appalachian State has allowed to its opponents (34.0%). Appalachian State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Queens allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ McKee is shooting 41.5% and averaging 17.1 points for the Royals. Ashby is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Queens.

Donovan Gregory is averaging 13 points for the Mountaineers. Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 11.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for Appalachian State.

