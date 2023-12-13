Appalachian State visits Queens after Ashby’s 21-point outing

Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2) at Queens Royals (6-5) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -6;…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2) at Queens Royals (6-5)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -6; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Queens takes on the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Chris Ashby scored 21 points in Queens’ 112-64 win against the Carolina University Bruins.

The Royals are 5-0 on their home court. Queens is third in the ASUN scoring 82.3 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Mountaineers are 0-2 on the road. Appalachian State is the Sun Belt leader with 30.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Abson averaging 5.6.

Queens makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than Appalachian State has allowed to its opponents (34.0%). Appalachian State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Queens allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashby is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 11 points. AJ McKee is averaging 17.4 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Queens.

Donovan Gregory is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 11.2 points for Appalachian State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

