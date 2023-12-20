Appalachian State Mountaineers take on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-6) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-2) Hickory, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UNC…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-6) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-2)

Hickory, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Asheville Bulldogs and the Appalachian State Mountaineers square off in Hickory, North Carolina.

The Mountaineers have a 9-2 record in non-conference games. Appalachian State is second in the Sun Belt with 40.4 points per game in the paint led by Donovan Gregory averaging 10.0.

The Bulldogs are 6-6 in non-conference play. UNC Asheville is second in the Big South scoring 82.1 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

Appalachian State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.0 per game UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville scores 19.2 more points per game (82.1) than Appalachian State allows to opponents (62.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory is shooting 59.0% and averaging 13.5 points for the Mountaineers. Christopher Mantis is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Fletcher Abee averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Drew Pember is shooting 49.0% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 42.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 84.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

