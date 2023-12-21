Appalachian State Mountaineers take on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-6) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-2) Hickory, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-6) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-2)

Hickory, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -10; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Appalachian State Mountaineers play the UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Tarlton Complex in Hickory, North Carolina.

The Mountaineers have a 9-2 record in non-conference games. Appalachian State ranks second in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 43.2 rebounds. Tre’Von Spillers paces the Mountaineers with 7.6 boards.

The Bulldogs are 6-6 in non-conference play. UNC Asheville is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Appalachian State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.0 per game UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville scores 19.2 more points per game (82.1) than Appalachian State allows (62.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Spillers is averaging 12.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Mountaineers. Donovan Gregory is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Drew Pember is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Fletcher Abee is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 42.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 84.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

