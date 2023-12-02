Appalachian State hosts Auburn after Broome’s 30-point game

Auburn Tigers (5-1) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) Boone, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn faces the…

Auburn Tigers (5-1) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2)

Boone, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn faces the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Johni Broome scored 30 points in Auburn’s 74-57 win against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Mountaineers are 3-0 on their home court. Appalachian State is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Tigers play their first true road game after going 5-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Auburn averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game.

Appalachian State makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than Auburn has allowed to its opponents (36.5%). Auburn averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Appalachian State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Gregory is shooting 62.3% and averaging 13.1 points for the Mountaineers. Christopher Mantis is averaging 9.1 points for Appalachian State.

Broome is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Aden Holloway is averaging 11.0 points for Auburn.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

