AP Player of the Week: Rori Harmon of Texas averaged 18.5 points, 13.0 assists and 6.5 rebounds

RORI HARMON, Texas

The 5-foot-6 junior guard from Houston led the Longhorns to two wins last week, averaging 18.5 points, 13.0 assists and 6.5 rebounds to go along with 3.0 steals. She had 27 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds in the Longhorns’ first-ever win over UConn.

RUNNER-UP

Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga. The senior forward had back-to-back double-doubles against then-No. 3 Stanford and Eastern Washington to help the Zags extend their home win streak to 24 straight, third longest in the nation. She had 23 points and 10 boards in the win over the Cardinal, the first time that Gonzaga has beaten Stanford since 2018 in what’s become an almost yearly matchup between the private West Coast schools.

HONORABLE MENTION

Abbey Hsu (Columbia), Kiara Jackson (UNLV), Anne Simon (Maine), Juju Watkins (USC).

KEEP AN EYE ON

Janelle Brown of Fairfield. Dominated in a 66-61 overtime win over cross-town rival Sacred Heart, scoring 35 of her team’s 66 points on 15 of 17 shooting. She hit the game-tying layup just before the buzzer to send the contest into OT.

___

AP voters: Pat Eaton-Robb, Doug Feinberg, Pete Iacobelli, Hank Kurz, Teresa M. Walker, Joe Reedy, John Zenor.

