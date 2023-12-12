AP Player of the Week: Alissa Pili of Utah averaged 34 points while shooting 67.5% from the field

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 5 of the season: ALISSA PILI, Utah…

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 5 of the season:

ALISSA PILI, Utah

The 6-foot-2 senior forward from Anchorage, Alaska, led the Utes to a split of two games last week, averaging 34 points while shooting 67.5% from the field and 60% from behind the 3-point line. She had 37 points in a loss to No. 1 South Carolina.

RUNNER-UP

Caitlin Clark, Iowa. The senior guard averaged 31.5 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists in wins over Iowa State and Wisconsin. She had her 3,000th point against the Cyclones and became the first player in Division I men’s or women’s basketball history to have over 3,000 points, 750 rebounds and 750 assists.

HONORABLE MENTION

Lauren Betts (UCLA), Paige Bueckers (UConn) and Alexis Hutchinson (Wright State).

KEEP AN EYE ON

Jalynn Gregory of Middle Tennessee. Helped the team to its first win over Tennessee, 73-62. She had 22 points and hit five 3-pointers. She also scored a season-high 25 points in a win over Tennessee Tech. Gregory averaged 23.5 points and shot 50% from 3 (9-for-18) on the week.

AP voters: Pat Eaton-Robb, Doug Feinberg, Pete Iacobelli, Teresa M. Walker, Joe Reedy, John Zenor.

