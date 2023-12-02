Antonio Thomas scores 27, Evansville earns 91-89 OT win against Northern Iowa

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Antonio Thomas had 27 points in Evansville’s 91-89 overtime win against Northern Iowa on Saturday. Thomas…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Antonio Thomas had 27 points in Evansville’s 91-89 overtime win against Northern Iowa on Saturday.

Thomas added five rebounds and five assists for the Purple Aces (7-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Humrichous added 18 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line, and they also had six rebounds. Joshua Hughes shot 4 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

There were several lead changes in overtime before Tanner Cuff hit a 3-pointer to give Evansville a four-point lead with seven seconds remaining. UNI’s Tytan Anderson made a layup with seven seconds remaining in regulation to tie the score and sent the game to overtime.

Anderson led the Panthers (2-6, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Nate Heise added 19 points, six rebounds and five assists for Northern Iowa. Jacob Hutson also had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

