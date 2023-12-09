Antoine scores 16 as Radford beats North Carolina Central 82-74

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Bryan Antoine’s 16 points helped Radford defeat North Carolina Central 82-74 on Saturday night. Antoine also…

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Bryan Antoine’s 16 points helped Radford defeat North Carolina Central 82-74 on Saturday night.

Antoine also had six rebounds for the Highlanders (7-4). Truth Harris scored 15 points while going 5 of 8 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. DaQuan Smith was 3 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Eagles (4-7) were led in scoring by Josh Smith, who finished with 19 points and two steals. Po’Boigh King added 17 points and seven rebounds for North Carolina Central.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

