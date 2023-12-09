Antoine leads Radford against North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-6) at Radford Highlanders (6-4) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -9;…

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-6) at Radford Highlanders (6-4)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -9; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts the North Carolina Central Eagles after Bryan Antoine scored 30 points in Radford’s 82-72 win against the Elon Phoenix.

The Highlanders have gone 3-0 in home games. Radford scores 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Eagles are 2-4 on the road. North Carolina Central ranks third in the MEAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Fred Cleveland Jr. averaging 3.9.

Radford averages 75.4 points, 5.2 more per game than the 70.2 North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: DaQuan Smith averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Kenyon Giles is shooting 42.8% and averaging 15.1 points for Radford.

Po’Boigh King is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Ja’Darius Harris is averaging 13.9 points for North Carolina Central.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.