Anochili-Killen leads Marshall against UNC Greensboro after 25-point showing

UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-1) at Marshall Thundering Herd (3-7)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -2; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 25 points in Marshall’s 88-87 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Thundering Herd have gone 1-2 at home. Marshall allows 80.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-1 in road games. UNC Greensboro ranks fourth in the SoCon with 14.2 assists per game led by Kobe Langley averaging 6.4.

Marshall is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 39.8% UNC Greensboro allows to opponents. UNC Greensboro averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Marshall allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevon Voyles is shooting 40.7% and averaging 14.8 points for the Thundering Herd. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers for Marshall.

Mikeal Brown-Jones is averaging 19.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Donovan Atwell is averaging 14.1 points for UNC Greensboro.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

