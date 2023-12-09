Anderson’s 20 lead UC Santa Barbara over Bethesda 126-76

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Cole Anderson scored 20 points as UC Santa Barbara beat Bethesda 126-76 on Saturday night.…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Cole Anderson scored 20 points as UC Santa Barbara beat Bethesda 126-76 on Saturday night.

Anderson shot 8 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Gauchos (5-3). Evans Kipruto, Matija Belic and Kilian Brockhoff each added 14 points.

The Flames were led in scoring by Tawrence Shoffner, who finished with 24 points. Bethesda also got 18 points and two steals from Jonathan Ileleji. Stephen Perry also had 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.