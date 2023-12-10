Anderson scores 22 in Central Arkansas’ 73-70 victory against Eastern Illinois

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Ubongabasi Etim scored at the basket in the final minute to put Central Arkansas in front…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Ubongabasi Etim scored at the basket in the final minute to put Central Arkansas in front and Johannes Kirsipuu added two free throws with four seconds left to earn Central Arkansas a 73-70 win over Eastern Illinois Sunday night.

Tucker Anderson led the Sugar Bears (3-9) with 22 points, five rebounds and five assists. Daniel Sofield was 5 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Kirispuu was 3 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Nakyel Shelton led the Panthers (5-6) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds. Corey Swayer Jr. added 12 points and two steals for Eastern Illinois. Dan Luers also had eight points.

NEXT UP

Central Arkansas next plays Wednesday against Western Illinois at home, and Eastern Illinois will host Blackburn on Sunday.

