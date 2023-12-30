Live Radio
Anderson, Hamilton score 15, Lamar takes down Paul Quinn 91-64

The Associated Press

December 30, 2023, 9:17 PM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Terry Anderson had 15 points in Lamar’s 91-64 win against Paul Quinn on Saturday night.

Anderson had 10 rebounds for the Cardinals (6-7). Hamilton was 6 of 7 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Ja’Sean Jackson shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jason Parker led the Tigers in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Norris Williams added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for Paul Quinn.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

