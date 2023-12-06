Anderson and Central Arkansas host Little Rock

Little Rock Trojans (4-4) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-9) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas…

Little Rock Trojans (4-4) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-9)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts the Little Rock Trojans after Tucker Anderson scored 23 points in Central Arkansas’ 95-76 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Bears are 1-3 in home games. Central Arkansas ranks seventh in the ASUN with 13.6 assists per game led by Johannes Kirispuu averaging 5.7.

The Trojans are 0-2 in road games. Little Rock ranks fourth in the OVC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamir Chaplin averaging 3.8.

Central Arkansas is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock averages 81.6 points per game, 3.9 more than the 77.7 Central Arkansas gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 13.8 points. Elias Cato is shooting 47.1% and averaging 12.3 points for Central Arkansas.

Cougar Downing averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Chaplin is averaging 16.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for Little Rock.

