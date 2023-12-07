Anderson and Central Arkansas host Little Rock

Little Rock Trojans (4-4) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-9) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans…

Little Rock Trojans (4-4) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-9)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -7; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts the Little Rock Trojans after Tucker Anderson scored 23 points in Central Arkansas’ 95-76 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Bears are 1-3 in home games. Central Arkansas is seventh in the ASUN with 13.6 assists per game led by Johannes Kirispuu averaging 5.7.

The Trojans are 0-2 on the road. Little Rock is second in the OVC scoring 81.6 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

Central Arkansas is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Central Arkansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bears. Elias Cato is averaging 12.3 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 47.1% for Central Arkansas.

Deantoni Gordon is averaging 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Trojans. Jamir Chaplin is averaging 16.1 points for Little Rock.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.