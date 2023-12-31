Amoore helps No. 14 Virginia Tech women get off to quick start, top Pitt 91-41 in ACC opener

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 10 of her 20 points in the first quarter, Olivia Summiel had a…

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 10 of her 20 points in the first quarter, Olivia Summiel had a double-double and No. 14 Virginia Tech coasted to a 91-41 win over Pitt on Sunday in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

Amoore had a layup and 3-pointer in the Hokies’ game-opening 10-run and the lead was 22-5 after one quarter.

Virginia Tech put the game away by outscoring the Panthers 31-13 in the third quarter. The Hokies hit 5 of 6 3-pointers and made 10-of 14 shots overall as their lead reached 65-29.

Matilda Ekh scored 16 points for the Hokies (10-2), Cayla King and Carleigh Wenzel both had 11 and Elizabeth Kitley and Summiel added 10 apiece. Summiel, who was 4-for-4 shooting, had 11 rebounds.

Virginia shot 71% (20 of 28) from the field in the second half, making 9 of 12 3-pointers. The Hokies went 14 of 29 behind the arc for the game, shooting 51.5% overall.

Liatu King scored 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting for the Panthers (6-8) but her teammates were 8 of 41 (19.5%). Pitt was outrebounded 40-28 and had 18 turnovers that were turned into 24 points.

King had six points as Pitt scored the first nine points of the second quarter to get back within eight, but the Hokies closed with a 10-0 run to lead 34-16 at the break. Kitley opened and closed the run with jumpers, Ekh had a three-point play and King hit a 3.

Virginia Tech heads to Wake Forest on Thursday when No. 13 Notre Dame visits Pittsburgh.

