Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Amey scores 29 to…

Amey scores 29 to lead San Jose State past New Orleans 87-82

The Associated Press

December 9, 2023, 7:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Myron Amey Jr. had 29 points in San Jose State’s 87-82 win over New Orleans on Saturday night.

Amey had seven rebounds for the Spartans (6-5). Alvaro Cardenas Torre scored 16 points and added 10 assists. Diogo Seixas had 11 points and was 3 of 4 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line.

Jordan Johnson led the way for the Privateers (4-5) with 24 points and six assists. Jah Short added 18 points and eight rebounds for New Orleans. In addition, Jamond Vincent had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up