Amari Williams powers Drexel’s 57-55 victory against Villanova

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Amari Williams had 12 points in Drexel’s 57-55 victory against Villanova on Saturday.

Williams added six rebounds and five blocks for the visiting Dragons (5-3). Luke House scored 11 points, shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Justin Moore had seven points and finished 3 of 6 from the field.

The Wildcats (6-3) were led in scoring by Eric Dixon, who finished with 21 points. Jordan Longino added 13 points for Villanova.

Villanova trailed by one point at halftime, fell behind by eight with about five minutes left, then got within 56-55 on Jordan Longino’s jumper with 1:06 to go. Williams made one free throw for Drexel with 31 seconds left and he preserved the victory by blocking a layup attempt by Justin Moore with 3 seconds left.

Villanova plays at Kansas State in the Big East/Big 12 Battle on Tuesday.

