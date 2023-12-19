CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Alston’s 12 lead Loyola Chicago past Charleston Southern 72-59

The Associated Press

December 19, 2023, 10:22 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Philip Alston’s 12 points helped Loyola Chicago defeat Charleston Southern 72-59 on Tuesday night.

Alston also had six rebounds for the Ramblers (7-5). Dame Adelekun scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Miles Rubin finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

A’lahn Sumler led the Buccaneers (3-8) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and two steals. Taje’ Kelly added 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for Charleston Southern. In addition, RJ Johnson finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

