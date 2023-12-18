Alston leads Loyola Chicago against Charleston Southern after 27-point outing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-7) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-5) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago takes on…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-7) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-5)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago takes on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Philip Alston scored 27 points in Loyola Chicago’s 77-64 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Ramblers have gone 5-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Buccaneers are 0-5 in road games. Charleston Southern is ninth in the Big South with 11.5 assists per game led by RJ Johnson averaging 2.6.

Loyola Chicago averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Loyola Chicago have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Norris is averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 assists for the Ramblers. Des Watson is averaging 12.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the past 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Daren Patrick averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Johnson is averaging 17.7 points for Charleston Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

