Alonzo Gaffney, Jamiya Neal make plays late as Arizona St. rallies to beat Stanford 76-73

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kamari Lands and Adam Miller scored 13 points apiece and Alonzo Gaffney scored seven of his 12 points in the final five minutes to help Arizona State erase a double-digit deficit and beat Stanford 76-73 Friday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Frankie Collins also scored 12 points for Arizona State (7-5).

The Cardinal led by as many as 12 points and took a 69-59 lead when Jared Bynum made a layup with 5:04 to play. Miller answered with a jumper and, after Bynum missed the front end of a 1-and-1, Jose Perez made a layup to cut the deficit to six points about a minute later. Andrej Stojakovic missed another front end, Miller hit a 3-pointer before Gaffney made a layup, hit a 3 and then threw down a dunk to cap a 14-4 run that made it 73-73 with 1:34 left. Spencer Jones missed a layup attempt on the other end and Frankie Collins hit a contested step-back jumper with 31 seconds remaining, Jamiya Neal stole the ball from Jones and hit 1-of-2 free throws to cap the scoring with 18 second to go.

Perez had a steal and was fouled with eight seconds left and missed both free throws but Neal blocked a potential tying 3-pointer Michael Jones just before the buzzer.

Neal was just 3-of-11 shooting and made 1 of 8 from 3-point range to finish with nine points, six rebounds, a steal and a block.

Raynaud made 7 of 11 from the field and finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds for Stanford (5-6) and Angel also scored 15 points. Spencer Jones and Bynum added 12 points apiece.

Raynaud had six points — including a dunk to open the scoring — as Stanford jumped to an 8-2 lead. Collins hit a jumper to make it 22-all with seven minutes left in the first half but Stojakovic answered with a 3-pointer eight seconds later and Bynum followed with a jumper in the lane before Angel hit a 3 and then threw down a dunk to cap a 10-0 run about three minutes later. Another dunk by Angel gave Stanford a 37-28 halftime lead.

Arizona State hits the road to take on California on Sunday. Stanford plays host to No. 4 Arizona, which eliminated the Cardinal from the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament, on Sunday.

