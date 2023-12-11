Almonor and Fairleigh Dickinson host Columbia

Columbia Lions (7-3) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-5) Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -2.5;…

Columbia Lions (7-3) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-5)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -2.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces the Columbia Lions after Ansley Almonor scored 24 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 76-71 win against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Knights have gone 3-0 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions have gone 1-2 away from home. Columbia is fourth in the Ivy League scoring 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Zavian McLean averaging 7.0.

Fairleigh Dickinson makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Columbia has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Columbia averages 77.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 79.5 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVante Jamison is averaging 10.9 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Knights.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 14 points and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 11.6 points for Columbia.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

