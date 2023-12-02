Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Allocco's last-second 3 sends…

Allocco’s last-second 3 sends Princeton to 70-69 win over Furman, first 8-0 start since 66-67 season

The Associated Press

December 2, 2023, 4:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Matt Allocco scored 13 points and his 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds left sent Princeton to a 70-69 win over Furman on Saturday.

Furman’s JP Pegues missed a 3 attempt at the buzzer to end it.

The Tigers are off to their first 8-0 start since the 1966-67 season.

Xaivian Lee led Princeton with 24 points and Caden Pierce scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Tigers.

Furman (4-4,) was led by Garrett Hien, who recorded 16 points and eight rebounds. JP Pegues added 14 points and five assists for Furman. In addition, Alex Williams had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Furman visits Arkansas on Monday.

Princeton takes on Drexel at home on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up