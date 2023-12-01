Allocco leads Princeton against Furman after 22-point showing

Furman Paladins (4-3) at Princeton Tigers (7-0) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts the Furman…

Furman Paladins (4-3) at Princeton Tigers (7-0)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts the Furman Paladins after Matt Allocco scored 22 points in Princeton’s 85-71 victory against the Bucknell Bison.

The Tigers are 1-0 on their home court. Princeton is third in the Ivy League with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Caden Pierce averaging 2.7.

The Paladins are 0-1 on the road. Furman ranks fourth in the SoCon with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Foster averaging 5.0.

Princeton averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Furman allows. Furman averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Princeton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Peters averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc. Xaivian Lee is shooting 51.7% and averaging 18.3 points for Princeton.

Foster is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Paladins. JP Pegues is averaging 16.0 points and 5.2 rebounds for Furman.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.