Alcorn State visits Young and Maryland

Alcorn State Braves (1-8) at Maryland Terrapins (5-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland plays the Alcorn State Braves after Jahmir Young scored 28 points in Maryland’s 81-75 overtime victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Terrapins have gone 5-0 in home games. Maryland has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Braves are 0-8 on the road. Alcorn State is ninth in the SWAC with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 7.4.

Maryland is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points lower than the 48.5% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Maryland gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 38.8% and averaging 17.7 points for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 8.7 points for Maryland.

Jeremiah Gambrell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Kendall is averaging 16 points and 7.4 rebounds for Alcorn State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

