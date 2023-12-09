Alcorn State visits VCU, aims to break road skid

Alcorn State Braves (1-7) at VCU Rams (4-5) Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State will aim…

Alcorn State Braves (1-7) at VCU Rams (4-5)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State will aim to stop its seven-game road skid when the Braves play VCU.

The Rams are 3-3 on their home court. VCU is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Braves have gone 0-7 away from home. Alcorn State is eighth in the SWAC scoring 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 9.5.

VCU’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 10.9 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga is shooting 40.2% and averaging 15.8 points for the Rams. Jason Nelson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for VCU.

Kendall is averaging 15.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Braves. Byron Joshua is averaging 12.7 points for Alcorn State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

