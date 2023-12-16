Alcorn State visits Northern Iowa after Heise’s 25-point game

Alcorn State Braves (1-9) at Northern Iowa Panthers (4-7, 0-2 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alcorn State Braves (1-9) at Northern Iowa Panthers (4-7, 0-2 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa plays the Alcorn State Braves after Nate Heise scored 25 points in Northern Iowa’s 74-55 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Panthers are 3-1 in home games. Northern Iowa ranks sixth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 35.2 rebounds. Tytan Anderson leads the Panthers with 6.8 boards.

The Braves are 0-9 on the road. Alcorn State gives up 87.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.6 points per game.

Northern Iowa is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 48.9% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 67.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 74.0 Northern Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heise is averaging 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Jeremiah Kendall is averaging 15 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Braves. Byron Joshua is averaging 12.9 points and 3.2 assists for Alcorn State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.