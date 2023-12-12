Alcorn State visits Maryland following Young’s 28-point performance

Alcorn State Braves (1-8) at Maryland Terrapins (5-4, 1-1 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Alcorn State Braves (1-8) at Maryland Terrapins (5-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -21; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland hosts the Alcorn State Braves after Jahmir Young scored 28 points in Maryland’s 81-75 overtime victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Terrapins have gone 5-0 in home games. Maryland has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Braves are 0-8 on the road. Alcorn State is ninth in the SWAC with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 7.4.

Maryland’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 6.6 fewer made shots on average than the 11.6 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State averages 67.9 points per game, 3.6 more than the 64.3 Maryland allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 38.8% and averaging 17.7 points for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers for Maryland.

Jeremiah Gambrell is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 10.5 points. Kendall is averaging 16 points and 7.4 rebounds for Alcorn State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

