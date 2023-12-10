Alcorn State plays VCU on 7-game road slide

Alcorn State Braves (1-7) at VCU Rams (4-5) Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -14; over/under…

Alcorn State Braves (1-7) at VCU Rams (4-5)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -14; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits VCU looking to stop its seven-game road slide.

The Rams are 3-3 in home games. VCU is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Braves have gone 0-7 away from home. Alcorn State is seventh in the SWAC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 4.6.

VCU averages 69.3 points per game, 15.8 fewer points than the 85.1 Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than VCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 15.8 points and 4.1 assists. Zeb Jackson is shooting 36.8% and averaging 14.4 points for VCU.

Kendall is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Braves. Byron Joshua is averaging 12.7 points for Alcorn State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.