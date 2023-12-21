Alcorn State plays George Washington on 11-game road skid

Alcorn State Braves (1-11) at George Washington Revolutionaries (9-2) Washington; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -15; over/under…

Alcorn State Braves (1-11) at George Washington Revolutionaries (9-2)

Washington; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -15; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State hits the road against George Washington looking to end its 11-game road slide.

The Revolutionaries have gone 7-0 in home games. George Washington is third in the A-10 with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Darren Buchanan Jr. averaging 8.7.

The Braves have gone 0-11 away from home. Alcorn State gives up 88.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 20.9 points per game.

George Washington’s average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 12.0 per game Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game George Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maximus Edwards is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, while averaging 13.5 points and 7.2 rebounds.

Byron Joshua is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Braves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 40.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Braves: 0-10, averaging 68.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

