Albury and Queens host Mercer

Queens Royals (6-6) at Mercer Bears (4-6)

Macon, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens plays the Mercer Bears after Deyton Albury scored 25 points in Queens’ 93-81 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Bears are 2-2 on their home court. Mercer has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Royals are 0-5 in road games. Queens ranks fourth in the ASUN scoring 36.3 points per game in the paint led by AJ McKee averaging 8.7.

Mercer averages 65.4 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 78.8 Queens allows. Queens’ 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Mercer has allowed to its opponents (48.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyn McCreary is shooting 46.9% and averaging 13.3 points for the Bears. Jake Davis is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Mercer.

Chris Ashby is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 10.6 points. McKee is shooting 38.8% and averaging 17.0 points over the past 10 games for Queens.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

