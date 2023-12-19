Albury and Queens host Mercer

Queens Royals (6-6) at Mercer Bears (4-6) Macon, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1.5; over/under is…

Queens Royals (6-6) at Mercer Bears (4-6)

Macon, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens faces the Mercer Bears after Deyton Albury scored 25 points in Queens’ 93-81 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Bears have gone 2-2 in home games. Mercer is sixth in the SoCon with 12.7 assists per game led by Anthony Benard averaging 2.9.

The Royals are 0-5 on the road. Queens is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Mercer averages 65.4 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 78.8 Queens gives up. Queens averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Mercer gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Davis is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 9.6 points. Jalyn McCreary is shooting 46.9% and averaging 13.3 points for Mercer.

Albury is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Royals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

