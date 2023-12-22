Albany (NY) visits South Florida following Miguel’s 21-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-5) at South Florida Bulls (5-4) Tampa, Florida; Friday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-5) at South Florida Bulls (5-4)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -10.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida faces the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Selton Miguel scored 21 points in South Florida’s 77-64 victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Bulls are 4-2 on their home court. South Florida ranks seventh in the AAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Sam Hines Jr. averaging 1.9.

The Great Danes are 2-4 in road games. Albany (NY) has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

South Florida averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Albany (NY) allows. Albany (NY) averages 7.7 more points per game (77.1) than South Florida allows (69.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Chris Youngblood is shooting 37.5% and averaging 12.6 points for South Florida.

Tyler Bertram averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc.

